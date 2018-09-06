Deputies respond to shots fired call at Greenville Co. home, dispatch says

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Greenville County dispatchers said deputies were called to a home on Riverbreeze Road Wednesday night in reference to a shots fired call.

According to dispatch, deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Riverbreeze Road around 6:25 p.m.

Deputies said there was a report of a dark colored vehicle driving up and down Riverbreeze Road firing a firearm.

They said two of the homes along the street were hit by gunfire.

Deputies said the suspect vehicle has not yet been located, and they do not currently have suspects in this case.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.