GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) - Lynda Mullaney has been a bus driver in Greenville County for about 10 years, and in that time, she said she's had a lot of close calls with drivers neglecting to stop when she's letting kids off the bus.

"All the sudden the car decides to just go around me," said Mullaney, describing one time she was letting a student off. "And he said 'Miss Lynda, had you not stopped to talk to me, that car would have been hitting me.'"