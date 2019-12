ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are responding to a reported gunshot victim in Anderson County.

According to dispatch officials, the call came in at about 8:40 p.m. Friday for a gunshot victim on Airline Drive.

They say deputies are arriving on scene.

There is no word yet on the extent of possible injuries.

