News

Deputies responding to reported shooting in Greenville Co.

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 10:51 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 10:59 PM EDT

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - Deputies are at the scene of a reported shooting in southern Greenville County, Saturday night.

According to Greenville County dispatch, the sheriff's office was called to a report of a woman who had been shot on Mountain Creek Road shortly before 10:30pm.

7News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to do in May
SHRED-A-THON
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center