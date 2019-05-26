Deputies responding to reported shooting in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Emergency crews at scene of reported shooting on Mountain Creek Road in Greenville County, May 25, 2019 (WSPA photo)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - Deputies are at the scene of a reported shooting in southern Greenville County, Saturday night.

According to Greenville County dispatch, the sheriff's office was called to a report of a woman who had been shot on Mountain Creek Road shortly before 10:30pm.

7News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.