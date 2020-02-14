Man dead, woman taken to hospital after shooting on Byron Circle in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Anderson County.

The Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting on Byron Circle in Belton at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies found an adult male that had been shot and was deceased.

An adult female had also been shot and was transported to the hospital, deputies said. Her condition is unknown at this time.



This investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

A 7 News crew is on the scene.

Check back for updates.