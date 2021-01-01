Deputies search for 11-year-old girl in Greenville Co.

News

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing girl in Greenville County.

At about 2:30 p.m., 11-year-old Nivia Young walked away from her residence located on Walden Creek Way and has not been seen or heard from since, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Nivia is 5’2”, 100lbs, with a mole the left side of her nose. She was last seen wearing a teal Northface fleece jacket, jeans and white tennis shoes. She was also carrying a unicorn backpack and Nike bag.

Anyone who comes in contact with Nivia or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

