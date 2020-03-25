Deputies search for attempted murder suspect after shooting in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Oconee County man who has been charged after a shooting incident that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Devan Chavis Bennett, who has listed addresses in Westminster and Seneca.

Deputies say Bennett has been charged with one count each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Deputies were dispatched to an address on Spartan Drive, which is located in the southern part of the county in the Foxwood Hills Subdivision, at about 2:04 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When deputies and investigators arrived on scene, they discovered a female who had been shot.

The female was transported to the hospital. The victim’s name, condition and hospital admission location are not being released at this time by the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants this afternoon against Bennett for shooting the victim multiple times while being in possession of a firearm.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Devan Chavis Bennett, you can submit a tip to Crimestoppers via the website for Oconee County Crimestoppers here or by downloading the free P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

If your tip leads to an arrest in the case, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

You can also contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office directly if you see him or know his location by calling 911 or the non-emergency line of the Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111. The Sheriff’s Office asks citizens not to approach or make contact with Bennett if they spot him.

The Sheriff’s Office considers Bennett to be armed and dangerous.