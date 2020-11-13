Deputies search for breaking and entering suspects in Buncombe Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Jeremy Scott Woods, left, and Kenneth David Moore (From: Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for two suspects wanted for breaking and entering incidents in Buncombe County.

Detectives with the Property Crimes Division of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two men believed to be responsible for multiple breaking and entering incidents of businesses and video gambling machines across Buncombe County.

Kenneth David Moore, 25, of Marshall and Jeremy Scott Woods, 38, of Asheville have multiple warrants for their arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect can contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828.250.6670. 

