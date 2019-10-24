Deputies search for burglary suspect in Greenville Co., 2 areas schools on lockout

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a search is underway for a burglary suspect in the county.

According to Lt. Ryan Flood, the burglary occurred on Cockrell Road at around 11 a.m. and said they are actively searching for the suspect.

Greenville County Schools officials said three schools in the district are currently on lockout due to a law enforcement search in the area.

According to school officials, Skyland Elementary and Blue Ridge High schools went on lockout just after 11 a.m.

School officials said a lockout means that exterior doors remain locked and students are kept inside the building, but instruction continues without interruption.

We’ll continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

