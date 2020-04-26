Deputies search for escaped inmate near S. Old Piedmont Hwy. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are actively searching for an escaped inmate in Greenville County.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 36 year-old Jeremiah Jason Bock who escaped out of the backseat of a patrol car while in custody.

The details surrounding the escape are unknown, but they say Bock, who was in handcuffs, escaped from 125 S. Old Piedmont Highway while deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation.

They do not have reason to believe Bock is armed.

Bock is described as 6’2”, wearing a dark shirt and white plaid shorts.

K-9 search teams are currently on the ground and helicopter is en route. 

Anyone who sees Bock is asked to call 911 immediately.

