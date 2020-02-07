Deputies search for gas station armed robbery suspects in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking the public for help identifying three gas station armed robbery suspects.

They’re looking for suspects who are responsible for committing an armed robbery on Feb. 5.

Deputies say the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Stop-A-Minit at 1 S. Piedmont Highway. Three armed suspects entered the store with their faces covered and demanded cash from the registers.

The suspects then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.



Investigators ask for anyone with information regarding this case to call Investigator East at 864-467-5287 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.