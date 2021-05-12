Deputies search for leads, vehicle of interest in deadly Easley shooting

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are continuing to search for leads in a deadly shooting that happened in Easley, and have released information on a vehicle of interest.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting death of Heyward “Trey” Delno Price III, of Easley, who was found dead on Monday morning at his residence on Shade Tree Circle.

Investigators have released a vehicle of interest and are requesting the public’s help. It’s believed to be an orange minivan, similar to a Dodge Caravan, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are asking the public for help looking for an orange Dodge Caravan in their investigation of a deadly shooting in Easley. (Pickens County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC