Man wanted for attempting to use stolen winning lottery ticket in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO. (WSPA) – A man in Anderson County is wanted for attempting to use a stolen winning lottery ticket.

Deputies say the suspect was seen on surveillance video trying to use a stolen winning lottery ticket at the Stop-A-Minit on Shockley Ferry Rd. on Feb. 9.

The stolen ticket was taken during a break-in at the Stop-A-Minit on Highway 252 in Belton on February 8, deputies say.

If you can identify this person or have information surrounding the break in, you’re asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2020-03787.