Deputies search for man after chase in Laurens Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man who they say is on foot after a police chase in Laurens County on Thursday.

Deputies said there is a law enforcement presence in the Liberty Church Road and Cooks Bridge Road area of Fountain Inn after a pursuit with a stolen vehicle.

Deputies are seeking a subject that is on foot described as being a white male, approximately 6’2, thin build, wearing a white cap, with tattoos on his arms.

They as that people avoid the area to allow law enforcement to search. If you see a person matching this description, do not approach- call 911.

