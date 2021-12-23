Deputies search for man wanted in Greenville Co. bank robbery

nvestigators with the GCSO are investigating a bank robbery at the CPM Federal Credit Union, (Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a suspect wanted in a bank robbery Thursday.

Investigators with the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office are investigating a bank robbery at the CPM Federal Credit Union on E. Butler Road that happened just after 11 a.m.

The suspect, described as a male, wearing a black jacket, jeans and a mask entered the bank and presented a note demanding cash, deputies said. The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported. It is unknown if the suspect was armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

