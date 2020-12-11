Deputies search for man wanted on criminal sexual conduct charges in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Deputies are searching for Steven McKinney, who is wanted on criminal sexual conduct charges. (Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man wanted on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges in Greenville County.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 43-year-old Steven Meredith McKinney Jr., who is wanted on multiple criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges.

Deputies said they attempted to locate and apprehend McKinney Friday afternoon on Thomason Road in Lauren’s County, but he ran into the woods as deputies arrived on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

