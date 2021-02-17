Deputies search for man who fled after arrest in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man who fled after being arrested in Buncombe County.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Cory Austin Jackson. They say he was last seen early Wednesday afternoon in the area of South Asheville at the Turtle Creek Apartments after being arrested on an open warrants.

Jackson was receiving medical treatment after claiming to have ingested narcotics and fled on foot while being treated by EMS.

Jackson is 25 years old and was wearing an orange t-shirt and grey sweatpants, he is approximately 5’9” and 150 pounds. He was in handcuffs at the time he fled, deputies said.

Anyone who encounters Jackson should call 911 immediately, if you have info on his whereabouts you’re asked to call 828-250-6670.