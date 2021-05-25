Deputies search for missing 12-year-old girl in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the whereabouts of 12-year-old Melanie Angel Benjumea, who was last seen on Pelham Road before 2 a.m. She was seen getting into a black BMW with dark tinted windows containing white lettering on the front window with an unknown subject inside.

Deputies have since learned that Melanie might also possibly be in a red pick-up truck.

She is described as 5’1”/115lbs and was last seen wearing a multi-colored crop top shirt with blue jeans and yellow Vans shoes, deputies said. \

Anyone who sees Melanie to call 911 immediately.

