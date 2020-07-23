Deputies search for missing 14-year-old girl in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in finding 14-year-old Greyson Lindsey McSwain.

Deputies say Greyson was last seen Thursday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the Half Mile Subdivision off of State Park Road.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt with “Tennessee” written on it, mint green shorts, and checkered “Van” slides. When she left, she had a skateboard with orange wheels and also carrying a backpack, deputies said.

Anyone who comes in contact with Greyson is asked to call 9-1-1 and keep her in sight until law enforcement can arrive if safe to do so.