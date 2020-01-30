Deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are asking the public for help searching for a missing 15-year-old girl in Asheville.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk Division of Social Services are looking for 15-year-old Emily Rebekah Garcia.

Emily is approximately 5’5” tall, with dark brown hair and brown/hazel eyes, deputies say.

They say Emily was last seen in the Black Mountain area on Wednesday.

She has family and friends in Polk, Henderson and Buncombe Counties.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Emily Garcia you’re asked to contact the Detective Scott Piper with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4448; the Polk County Division of Social Services at 828-894-2100 Monday-Friday from 8:00am-5:00pm, or 828-894-0188 after hours; or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.