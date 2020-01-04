Deputies search for missing 35-year-old woman in Anderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case.

Deputies say 35-year-old Amanda M Belk was last seen leaving her residence on Terrapin Dr. in Williamston on Jan. 1, 2020.

They say she was driving a 2012 silver Nissan Rogue (SC tag MQW-655).

Amanda was last seen wearing a long brown tank top shirt and blue jeans, according to the sheriff’s office. She is approximately 5’4, 115lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Amanda or have information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2020-00066.

