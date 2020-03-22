Deputies search for missing 60-year-old woman with medical conditions in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Search and Rescue Team are conducting a search for missing 60-year-old Carolyn Felicia Jackson.

They say she was last seen at 579 Daventon Road sometime on March 21.

She is a white female, 5’2”/110lbs and does have some known medical conditions, deputies say.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.