Deputies search for missing 65-year-old woman in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing woman in McDowell County.

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are in search of missing woman Mary Ann Beddingfield Wilcox, 65, of Marion. They say she was last seen at her residence on Bambi Drive on Monday, May 17.

She is described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, deputies say.

Anyone with information concerning Wilcox’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.