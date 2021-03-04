Deputies search for missing 67-year-old man in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing man in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 67–year-old Michael Plains Holiday. They say he is 5’5”, weighs 220lbs, and is possibly wearing sweat pants and a t-shirt (unknown color).  

Holiday drives a red or burgundy Honda Civic with SC tag of FLL929 and his last known location was at 100 Verdae Blvd Thursday at about 2:15 p.m., deputies said.

Anyone who comes in contact with Holiday is asked to keep him in sight and contact 911.

