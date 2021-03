GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing man in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 71-year-old Jerry Eugene Pruitt.

He was last seen on N. Barton Road in northern Greenville County Friday morning. He has not been heard from since.

Deputies say Pruitt left in a Beige 1996 Toyota Camry with an SC tag of TKV285.

Anyone who has seen or comes in contact with Pruitt is asked to contact 911.