Deputies search for missing 79-year-old man in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing person in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 79-year-old John Notartomaso. They say he was last seen wearing gray or black pants, brown boots and a white baseball cap.

Notartomaso is in a dark blue Nissan Sentra with S.C. Tag of 3993NM, deputies said. He left his house on Boling Court Saturday morning and could be heading to New York.

Anyone who comes in contact with him is asked to contact 911.