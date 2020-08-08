Deputies search for missing 81-year-old Clinton woman with dementia

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing woman in the Clinton area.

They’re asking the public to be on the lookout for 81-year-old Margaret Dawkins Williford, who is missing from 3800 Renno Road in Clinton.

Williford has advanced Dementia, according to Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, Hello Kitty pajama bottoms, and would be wearing red canvas shoes.

She could also be wearing a housecoat over her clothes, deputies said.

Williford is from the Union/Monarch area and could try to travel there. She was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Friday when she went to bed.

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911.