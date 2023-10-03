GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a 9-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday morning.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Kuechenmeister was last seen in the 200 block of River Bend Road heading into the woods around 7 a.m.

Deputies said Kuechenmeister was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and dark shorts.

He is five feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Joseph Kuechenmeister or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.