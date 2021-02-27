Deputies search for missing 9-year-old boy near Travelers Rest

WSPA Staff

Posted:

Devin Fry (GCSO)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for 9-year-old Devin Fry, who was last seen at 302 Dean Williams Road in Travelers Rest at about 10:12 a.m. Saturday.

Devin was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and had a blue backpack, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are currently searching for Devin and ask for anyone who sees him to call 911 and maintain sight of him if safe to do so.

