GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing 9-year-old in Pelzer.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for missing 9-year-old Henry Lee Pollock, who they say was last seen Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. on McKelvey Road in Pelzer.

He was last seen wearing dark pants, a red shirt and blue jacket, deputies said.

Anyone who sees Henry is asked to call 911 immediately and stand by with him until first responders can arrive on scene.