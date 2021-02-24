Deputies search for missing boy near Laurens Co. school

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a boy who has gone missing near a school in Laurens County on Wednesday.

Laurens County Sheriff’s office deputies are searching in the area of Hickory Tavern school in reference to locating 4th grader Harley Arrington.

Deputies are searching for Harley Arrington. (Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

He has sandy blonde hair and was last seen going into the woods wearing a bright blue T-shirt and blue jeans, deputies said.

Deputies are using K9s, a helicopter and a drone to locate the boy. They’re asking volunteers to refrain from searching at this time. They will update if volunteers are needed.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 911.

