GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing, endangered adult in Greenville County.

Deputies are currently searching for an endangered adult on E. Phillips Road in Greer. 20-year-old Jalen Keller was last seen at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday wearing a gray shirt, gray Reebok pants and black Crocs, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who comes in contact with Keller is asked to call 911 immediately and do not approach him.