ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for an endangered girl who was last seen Wednesday evening in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Smith was last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Belton’s Cannon Bottom Road area.

Deputies said she left behind a suicidal note at her house.

She was last seen with a brown and pink book bag.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4444 or leave an anonymous tip here.