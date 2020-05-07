Deputies search for missing, endangered man in Anderson Co.

Omar Pedraza (From: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an endangered missing person.

26-year-old Omar Pedraza was last seen at the Pilot Truck Stop near McDonald’s at Exit 35 off Interstate 85 in Piedmont running towards I-85 at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

He was wearing a black shirt and brown pants.

Deputies say he is approximately 5’4, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Omar has several health issues, including a recent surgery as well as mental health problems.

If you see Omar or have information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call deputies at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO Case number 2020-23840.