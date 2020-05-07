Deputies search for missing, endangered man in Anderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Omar Pedraza (From: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an endangered missing person.

26-year-old Omar Pedraza was last seen at the Pilot Truck Stop near McDonald’s at Exit 35 off Interstate 85 in Piedmont running towards I-85 at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

He was wearing a black shirt and brown pants.

Deputies say he is approximately 5’4, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Omar has several health issues, including a recent surgery as well as mental health problems.

If you see Omar or have information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call deputies at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO Case number 2020-23840.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories