ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies are looking for a missing man from Townville.

50-year-old David T. Rutledge was last seen on Sue Ella Court on Oct. 17, deputies say.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

According to the sheriff’s office, David has an injured leg and usually walks with a cane.

If you see David or have information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2019-16395.