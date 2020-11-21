Deputies search for missing, endangered person in Greenville following house fire

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing man who they say is endangered in Greenville.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 14 Oak Way Circle in Greenville at 3:39 p.m. in reference to a house fire.

A preliminary search of the home was conducted and nobody was located inside, deputies said.

79-year-old Daniel Penn was last seen Friday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m. inside 14 Oak Way Circle. At this time, his whereabouts is unknown.

Deputies say Daniel is in need of immediate medical attention and deputies request for anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts, to call 911 immediately. Daniel is described as 5’4 and 117 pounds with white hair that is pulled back in a ponytail.

Daniel was last seen wearing black cargo pants and a flannel shirt. Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching the area.