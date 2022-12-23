GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing man Friday morning with health issues in Greenville County.
According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Furman Eugene Mullinax, 55, was last seen at 10:15 a.m. at 2 Jerome Drive in Greenville.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a burgundy shirt and black coat.
Deputies said Mullinax is six feet and 3 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds.
Mullinax suffers from health issues that affect his mind.
Anyone who sees Furman or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.