Deputies search for missing man with medical condition in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult.

They say 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Hoyt was last seen August 4 at approximately 9 a.m. on Star Drive in a white 2000 Toyota with SC tag 8585LB.

Hoyt is a white male, 5’10”, 160lbs with brown hair.

Deputies say Hoyt has some medical problems that requires medication. 

Anyone who has seen Hoyt or comes in contact with him is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

