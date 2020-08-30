Missing senior living resident found safe

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who walked away from an assisted living facility.

UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) : The man has been safely located, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sunday, deputies responded to Pacifica Senior Living on Skylyn Dr. in reference to a missing resident.

80-year-old James Henry was last seen around 11:15 a.m. on the property and cannot be found at this time. The sheriff’s office is currently on scene.

Henry is 6 feet in height, 150 pounds in weight, has salt and pepper hair, brown eyes, and glasses, deputies said. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, long blue jean shorts, long black socks, and black shoes.

The building and the perimeter have been searched by deputies and a K9 team without success, according to the sheriff’s office. A reverse 911 call has been sent out for a 4-mile radius of the facility, and a helicopter and additional search personnel and equipment are in route to the scene.

Deputies said Henry takes medication for dementia, but hasn’t had his medication today.

He also doesn’t have a phone with him, and is from the Columbia area. He walked away from the facility 15 days ago and was located walking on Burdette St. off Floyd Rd. shortly afterwards.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 911.