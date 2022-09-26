GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s assistance in finding a teen who was last seen Sunday evening in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Makyla Ann Sweeney, 14, was last seen at 8 p.m. on Leigh Creek Drive wearing a gray sweater and gray sweatpants.

Deputies said Sweeney is five feet and six inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and dark red shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information about Sweeney’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.