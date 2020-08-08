Deputies search for rape suspect in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Criminal Interdiction Team is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a rape suspect.

They’re asking the public to be on the lookout for 19-year-old Timothy Jaydon Price. His last known address was Francis St. in Forest City, deputies said.

Price is wanted for statutory rape of a child under 15, according to Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the location of Timothy Price is asked to contact Sgt. Tyler Greene at 828-447-9467 or CRIMESTOPPERS 828-286-8477.