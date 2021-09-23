Deputies search for runaway teen in Greenville Co.

News

Deputies are searching for Aiden Blake Redding. (Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a runaway teenager in Greenville County, who they believe may have a firearm.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a teenager who ran away Wednesday night at about 7 p.m. and are seeking the public’s assistance with information regarding his whereabouts.

Aiden Blake Redding, 15, was last seen on Old Dunham Bridge Road wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike shoes, deputies said.

Deputies are actively searching for Aiden and believe he may be armed with a firearm. They ask for anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

