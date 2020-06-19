Deputies search for suspect who stole high school band trailer in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are continuing to search for a person they say stole a high school band trailer in Rutherford Co.

They are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a white 2016 Cargo Craft 7’ X 18’ enclosed trailer.

Deputies are searching fora trailer missing from R-S Central High School.

(Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The trailer was reported stolen from R-S Central High School on June 11 at 1:30 a.m., located at 641 US Hwy 221 North in Rutherfordton.

The trailer is used by the R-S Central Hilltopper Marching Band, has an orange, permanent NC tag of 18816W, and yellow decals on the rear and near the hitch that say “Johnson”.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the trailer, persons involved or identification of the vehicles shown in the pictures, is asked to please contact Detective Ellenburg with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (828)286-2911, (828)287-6247, or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (828)286-TIPS(8477).