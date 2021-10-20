Deputies search for suspects accused of using counterfeit money in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for suspects accused of using counterfeit money in Buncombe County.

Fraud Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit are seeking any information on the individuals or vehicle pictured. They were seen in the Dix Creek Chapel area attempting to use counterfeit money, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are searching for suspects accused of using counterfeit money in Buncombe County. (BCSO)

If any information is available on the identity of these individuals or the vehicle, you’re asked to contact Detective T. Jones with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4448 or submit a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.