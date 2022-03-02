OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the Lake Keowee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership on Highway 123 was broken into early Monday morning.

Deputies said the thieves stole three cars.

“I got a call around 5:45 Monday morning that there was some activity going on here,” Operating Partner at the dealership, Mark Williams said.

Luckily, the robbery was caught on camera.

In the footage you can see someone breaking into the store, and what happens next is what Williams said is the most shocking part.

“They knew what they were going for, they broke into our key machine and took the keys to the cars they wanted,” Williams said.

They took those keys and stole a car from inside the showroom.

Deputies said a total of three cars were stolen, and for them, that’s unusual.



“Stolen vehicle cases that we receive are in many cases from private residences,” Oconee County Master Deputy Jimmy Watt said.

Especially since Williams said this is not the first time.

“We put so many things in place. The gates. The nice security. It’s discouraging to our guys as well. You know, you come in, you got something, it’s just like your house being broken into,” Williams said.

The sheriff’s office said they were able to recover one of the cars.

“The pickup truck was located actually on Highway 59 on the side of the road,” Watt said.

However, they’re now looking for a 2021 gray Dodge Durango and a 2021 white Dodge Charger.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help solve this case, if you know anything you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC