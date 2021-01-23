Deputies search for woman with health problems in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing woman who they say has health problems in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Cynthia Frances Plummer. She was last seen Saturday morning at about 10:30 a.m. on Crosby Circle where she left on foot.

Plummer is 5’, 180 lbs and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with stripes at the bottom, blue jeans, and white socks, deputies said.

Anyone who comes in contact with Plummer is asked to call 911 and keep her in sight until a deputy can arrive.