Deputies search for missing 25-year-old woman in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman.

25-year-old Courtney Smith was last seen talking on the phone outside a residence located off Green Cove Dr. in Chesnee on Monday March 1, 2021, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

They say she was last seen wearing black pants with a dark green shirt, and might have been spotted walking on Swofford Ridge Rd. near the Spartanburg County line Tuesday, March, 2.

Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time, but they believe she could have cognitive issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Investigator Cutchin at 864-489-4722 Ext. #109 with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.