SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a man who has been missing since Tuesday, August 15.

According to deputies, Tyree Tinsley, 36, of Miller Line, was last seen leaving his home and walking down Miller Line wearing black pants and a light-colored shirt.

Tinsley is described as 5’9 weighing 200 pounds and has brown eyes with black hair.

Deputies said that Tinsley may have tattoos, marks, or scars on both of his forearms

Deputies said that Tinsley may have been seen on Floyd Road in Spartanburg.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or contact Sgt. Renneker

either by calling (864) 809-7368.