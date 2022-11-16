ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that was last seen in September in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew B. Bowers was last seen on September 15th at America’s Best Value Inn on Clemson Boulevard.

Matthew Bowers (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Bowers drives a 2008 white Honda Accord with NC tag #YRC6769.

Anyone with information about Bowers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the ACSO at 864-260-4444 and reference case number 2022-15773.

If you would like to send a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers, please visit www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com orwww.p3tips.com