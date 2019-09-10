Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County deputies responded Tuesday afternoon to a bank robbery in Monarch Mill.

Sheriff David Taylor said the bank robbery happened at Arthur State Bank on Lockhart Highway.

Taylor said the suspect was armed with a butcher knife during the robbery.

Deputies set up a perimeter and have been searching the area with bloodhounds for the robber.

Sheriff’s Office officials released a photo of the suspect and said they know he left the area in a car. A description of the car was not given.

No injuries have been reported, according to Taylor.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.